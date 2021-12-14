Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 58,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.