Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 56,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
