Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.25 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

