yAxis (YAXIS) Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. yAxis has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $117,806.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

