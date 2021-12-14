Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YARIY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.