Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,948 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

AUY opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

