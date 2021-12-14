Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $46.25

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $42.81. Xometry shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.