Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

XEL stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

