X-CASH Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.87 million and $260,476.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.