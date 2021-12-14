World Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. World Token has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $82,049.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.71 or 0.08042078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.47 or 1.00080986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

