Wolfe Research Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Market Perform

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SWN stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

