WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,830% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 210,897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 227.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPI opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

