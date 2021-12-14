William T. Presley Sells 994 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,171. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

