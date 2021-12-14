Wilhelmina International (WHLM) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wilhelmina International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 9.13% 25.74% 14.84% Wilhelmina International Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

This is a summary of current ratings for Wilhelmina International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International Competitors 165 673 970 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Wilhelmina International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wilhelmina International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $41.60 million -$4.94 million 5.04 Wilhelmina International Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.64

Wilhelmina International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wilhelmina International rivals beat Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

