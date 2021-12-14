Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

