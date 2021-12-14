Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $531,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.38. The company has a market capitalization of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

