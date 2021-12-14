Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $453.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.26 and a 200-day moving average of $417.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.