Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $45,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 87,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

