Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

