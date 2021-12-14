Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,947 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.31 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

