Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

