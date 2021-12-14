Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

