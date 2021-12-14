Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.46% of Outfront Media worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

