Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of WDC opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

