West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the November 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

West African Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

