WeOwn (CHX) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $114,961.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

