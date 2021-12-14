Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after buying an additional 1,140,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.