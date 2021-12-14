Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 610.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

