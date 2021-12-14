Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,555 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.96% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

