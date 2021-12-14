Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

