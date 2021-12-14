Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 146,094 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 6,067.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,094 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Bioventus worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 141.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $985.45 million and a P/E ratio of -262.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

