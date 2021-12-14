Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

