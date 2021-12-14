Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,445 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

