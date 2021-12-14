Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) recently:

12/10/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 235 to SEK 225. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

12/1/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/30/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

11/7/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2021 – H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,538. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

