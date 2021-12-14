Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuwellis (NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/10/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/2/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/1/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/23/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/20/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/16/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/13/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/10/2021 – Nuwellis had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NUWE opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Get Nuwellis Inc alerts:

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.