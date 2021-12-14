Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A):

11/23/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

A opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

