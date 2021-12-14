WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,438 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

FPEI stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

