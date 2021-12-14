WaykiChain Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $31.88 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

