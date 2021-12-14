Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.