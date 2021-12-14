Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Raised by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned 0.24% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.