Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) Critical Analysis

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get iStar alerts:

This table compares iStar and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar 18.97% 10.15% 2.21% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28%

This table compares iStar and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $530.95 million 3.29 -$42.44 million $0.97 25.15 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.34 -$15.68 million $0.14 182.07

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iStar and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

iStar presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

iStar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. iStar pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 485.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

iStar beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.