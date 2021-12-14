Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231 in the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.10. 1,405,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,493. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

