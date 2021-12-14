Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 172,124 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00.

WRBY opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $1,367,000.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

