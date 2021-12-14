Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 432625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$302.46 million and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

