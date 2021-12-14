Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.49 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $882.22 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

