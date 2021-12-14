Voss Capital LLC Makes New $23.37 Million Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 950,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,370,000. Griffon makes up 8.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

