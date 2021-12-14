Voss Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $5,661,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $3,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 854,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.