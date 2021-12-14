Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLVOF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 52-week low of 7.02 and a 52-week high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

