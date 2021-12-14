Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

NYSE VLTA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.