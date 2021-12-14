Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James Purchases 2,300 Shares

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Adrian James purchased 14,400 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,984.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Adrian James acquired 34,150 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $488,345.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Adrian James acquired 6,300 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $70,182.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James acquired 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $244,079.88.

NASDAQ VLCN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62. Volcon Inc has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.